A Note From the Producer Of Hamilton:

When Stephen Colbert hosted the Kennedy Center Honors a few weeks ago he asked in his opening monologue, “Can anyone get me tickets to Hamilton?”

Here’s the deal. I know you want to see Hamilton soon. We have a new block of tickets on sale for American Express® cardholders and to the general public on 2/2.

I know it’s tempting to get tickets any way you can in order to see it soon. But that's risky! There are many people and sites that are selling wildly overpriced, and in some cases, fraudulent tickets. HamiltonBroadway.com is the safest way to get real tickets at regular prices. You can also visit our box office or try Broadway.com.

Yes, you will have to “wait for it.” But I promise: The wait will be worth it.

Best wishes,

Jeffrey Seller